Ukip set to launch manifesto after campaign pause
Ukip are set to resume campaigning for the General Election a day ahead of the other main parties following the pause due to the Manchester bombing.
Leader Paul Nuttall will launch their manifesto at a Westminster press conference shortly before a national minute's silence in honour of those killed, injured or bereaved in the atrocity.
Explaining his decision to resume campaigning, he said: "We cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm.
"These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy.
"The best response we can make is to ensure that the democratic process continues."
Other parties are expected to resume door-knocking and leaflet-posting following the silence on Thursday, but will wait until Friday to go back to national campaigning.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will return to his battle bus tour on Friday.
He said: "Resuming democratic debate and campaigning is an essential mark of the country's determination to defend our democracy and the unity that the terrorists have sought to attack."
A Conservative spokesman told reporters: "The Conservative Party will resume local campaigning... after the minute's silence [on Thursday].
"National campaigning will resume on Friday."
A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: "In line with Labour and the Conservatives, we intend to resume national campaigning on Friday with local campaigning resuming tomorrow."
The Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru and Greens confirmed that they too would wait to restart their national campaign until Friday, 13 days before the June 8 election.