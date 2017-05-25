Ukip set to launch manifesto after campaign pause

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall said the country 'must not be cowed'. Credit: PA

Ukip are set to resume campaigning for the General Election a day ahead of the other main parties following the pause due to the Manchester bombing. Leader Paul Nuttall will launch their manifesto at a Westminster press conference shortly before a national minute's silence in honour of those killed, injured or bereaved in the atrocity. Explaining his decision to resume campaigning, he said: "We cannot be cowed or allow our way of life to be undermined by those who wish to do us harm.

Armed police gather outside the Manchester Arena after the explosion. Credit: PA

"These people hate the way we live, hate our freedom and hate our democracy. "The best response we can make is to ensure that the democratic process continues." Other parties are expected to resume door-knocking and leaflet-posting following the silence on Thursday, but will wait until Friday to go back to national campaigning. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will return to his battle bus tour on Friday.

Jeremy Corbyn attended a vigil in Manchester and will resume campaigning on Friday. Credit: PA