Ukip's noisy General Election manifesto launch

It is a party which lost its only MP this year, but its supporters are certainly a feisty lot.

Loud boos and jeers greeted journalists who dared to suggest the manifesto launch, held before Thursday's one minute silence, was exploiting the Manchester atrocity for political gain.

Ukip's leader Paul Nuttall insisted going ahead before other parties resumed national campaigning was the "best way of telling them [the terrorists] they won't win".

The party's deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans went on to suggest Theresa May "must bear some responsibility" for the attack because of police cuts on her watch as home secretary.