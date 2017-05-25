- ITV Report
Weather: A dry day with abundant sunshine
Early cloud over northwest Scotland along with early fog across parts of Northern Ireland, northwest England and north Wales will readily clear away leaving all parts of the UK dry, with abundant sunshine.
Many areas will be hotter than on Wednesday, particularly parts of western Scotland, but some coastal areas in southern and eastern Britain will be just a little cooler, though even here it will be a warm day.
Temperatures will reach around 28 Celsius (82F) at their highest.