- ITV Report
Manchester terror attack: Injured woman 'probably saved' by mobile phone that took hit from bomb shrapnel
A woman who suffered multiple injuries in the Manchester Arena terror attack may have died if her phone hadn't shielded the blast.
Lisa Bridgett, from Gwynedd, North Wales, was making a call after the Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening when she was struck by a blast from the bomb attack that has left 22 dead.
A steel nut went through the 45-year-old's hand, but her smartphone prevented the shrapnel from penetrating her head.
Her husband has shared photos of the badly damaged device, which he said "probably saved her life".
In a post that has been shared by more than 7,000 people on Facebook, Steve Bridgett explained that Ms Bridgett, a manager at Blue Water Marine boatyard in Pwllheli, has lost the middle finger of her left hand but "feels very lucky to be alive".
"The fact she was on her phone at the time has probably saved her life," Mr Bridgett wrote.
"The nut has hit her phone which has more than likely not only diverted it, but also slowed it down considerably."