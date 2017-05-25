Manchester terror attack: Injured woman 'probably saved' by mobile phone that took hit from bomb shrapnel

A woman who suffered multiple injuries in the Manchester Arena terror attack may have died if her phone hadn't shielded the blast.

Lisa Bridgett, from Gwynedd, North Wales, was making a call after the Ariana Grande concert on Monday evening when she was struck by a blast from the bomb attack that has left 22 dead.

A steel nut went through the 45-year-old's hand, but her smartphone prevented the shrapnel from penetrating her head.

Her husband has shared photos of the badly damaged device, which he said "probably saved her life".