Woman who sparked mass Oasis singalong after minute's silence for Manchester tells ITV News: 'Anger doesn't win'

People across the country honoured a minute of silence on Thursday morning for the 22 killed in the Manchester bomb attack.

Then, in the heart of the city still coming to terms with the loss of so many lives, as the silence came to a close, a lone voice rang out.

A woman began a spontaneous rendition of Oasis classic Don't Look Back in Anger - and gradually, others joined in, until the crowd was united in song.

Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow was caught on video launching into the song - which, she told ITV News, had been in her head ever since the attack.