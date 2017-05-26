Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Campaign Live: Friday 26th May

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.

We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.

Events today include:

  • Brexit Secretary David Davis gives a speech
  • Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sign a book of condolence
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech
  • Ukip leader Paul Nuttall in Lincolnshire
  • Lib Dem leader Tim Farron tours a charity premises
  • SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon visiting Scottish gas
  • Farron visits a mosque