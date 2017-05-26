- ITV Report
Campaign Live: Friday 26th May
Throughout the election campaign, ITV News will be the home of Campaign Live - a video feed bringing you raw, uninterrupted live coverage from the campaign trail.
We'll bring you events as they happen from around the country.
Events today include:
- Brexit Secretary David Davis gives a speech
- Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sign a book of condolence
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech
- Ukip leader Paul Nuttall in Lincolnshire
- Lib Dem leader Tim Farron tours a charity premises
- SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon visiting Scottish gas
- Farron visits a mosque