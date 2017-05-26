Can May stop Labour's surge?

Theresa May remains in the lead, but the trend is going against her Credit: AP

On Monday, before the appalling events in Manchester, I made the bloomin' obvious point on News at Ten that momentum was with Labour and against Theresa May and the Tories. My explanation was that she had misread the mood of the country, with her stress on all the challenges we face and how she is the solid choice to lead us through hard times. People seem to want more of a positive vision of how their lives will improve than she has provided. If a poll in the Times newspaper is accurate, that remains the case - with Labour's poll deficit cut to 5 percentage points, down from 10 a few days ago in most polls and around 20 at the start of the campaign. To state the obvious, she remains in the lead, but the trend is seriously going against her. What is it all about?

Well obviously May caused considerable anxiety among older voters with her plan to force all to pay for their social care. And her hasty u-turn on Monday, when she announced there would be a cap on costs after all, did not smack of competence - which was supposed to her almost-unique selling point. But the incident spoke to me of a bigger problem for her and the Tories - which is that her manifesto is a bit dour and uninspiring. It is a coherent analysis of big challenges the country faces. It is supposed to play to her strengths of resolve and tenacity to meet these challenges. But, as the social-care debacle epitomised, it is long on collective effort and short on rewards. It majors on fear of everything going wrong, especially over the nature of Brexit, rather than hope that - to coin a phrase - things can only get better. And if the EU referendum of last year taught us anything, it is that voters prefer hope over fear: they chose the hope of a more prosperous self-determining UK, promised (perhaps spuriously) by Johnson and Gove, over fears of economic catastrophe, whipped up by Osborne and Cameron. Given that May defined her early months in office and herself by distancing herself from DC and Osbo, it is odd perhaps that she seems to be repeating their mistake. Because the whole thrust of Labour's campaign is to promise immediate goodies to everyone, all paid for by higher taxes on the richest 5%.

Labour's campaign promises rewards paid for by taxing the richest 5% Credit: AP

Now there is a credible argument that in practice Labour's policies would end up making the country and most people poorer - because if the public-sector deficit and national debt rises as fast as it may under Labour, ultimately interest rates and taxes would rise. But in making that plausible argument that Labour would make us poorer the Tories risk being as little believed as Cameron and Osborne were over the economic disaster that would "obviously" be triggered by Brexit, and has not materialised yet (though there is mounting evidence that the costs have been postponed rather than cancelled). Too many in this country have suffered stagnating and declining living standards for too long. And they just want a leader who is promising to make things better.