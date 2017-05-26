At least 28 Coptic Christians killed in Egypt bus attack

At least 28 people have died after masked gunmen opened fire on a bus packed with Coptic Christians outside of Egypt's capital Cairo.

According to reports a further 22 passengers were also injured in Friday's attack.

Witnesses told Egyptian news outlets they saw between eight and 10 attackers, dressed in military uniforms and wearing masks, shoot at the bus on a side road in the desert leading to the remote monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in Maghagha, 140 miles south of Cairo.

The passengers, which included children, were reportedly en route from the nearby province of Beni Suef to visit the monastery when their bus was fired upon.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

It is the fourth attack to target Christians since December.