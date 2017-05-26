Early taste of summer as temperatures reach close to 30C

There's something of an early summer heatwave for all us right now with a surge of heat and humid air from the near continent.

Recorded highs for the day have reached 29C and are expected to close in on 30C with the hot spot likely to be mainland Scotland.

For parts of Scotland and Wales it could well be a record-breaking temperature for May.

Temperatures are 10C or more above average for the time of year across much of the UK.