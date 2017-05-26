Early taste of summer as temperatures reach close to 30C
There's something of an early summer heatwave for all us right now with a surge of heat and humid air from the near continent.
Recorded highs for the day have reached 29C and are expected to close in on 30C with the hot spot likely to be mainland Scotland.
For parts of Scotland and Wales it could well be a record-breaking temperature for May.
Temperatures are 10C or more above average for the time of year across much of the UK.
It will be a muggy evening and night, with temperatures not sliding far downwards at all.
The humid conditions mean many will have a restless night's sleep, which will be followed by thunderstorms before dawn.
Humid and very warm air will remain with many of us this Bank Holiday weekend - feeling hot in the sunshine and muggy with cloud - along with many downpours.
Last time Scotland saw temperatures close to 30C in May was 2012.
England has not seen similar highs this early in the year since 2010 - which ended up being a remarkably dry, hot summer.