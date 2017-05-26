- ITV Report
Fundraising total for Manchester victims and families hits £5m
An incredible £5 million has been raised in support of the survivors and families of victims injured or killed in the Manchester bomb attack.
The Manchester Evening News, which raised around £1m with its own appeal, has now joined forces with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund run by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council - bumping the total to more than £5m.
And the sum is set to rocket further in the coming days as a series of fundraising events are held.
More than 100 volunteers will be stationed around the city on Saturday for a large-scale charity collection.
And a number of musicians and buisinesses have also pledged their support.
Manchester-born Liam Gallagher has announced his first-ever solo show in the city, with all proceeds going to the fund; while rapper Eminem has pledged support online and urged his fans to donate.
Morrisons, eBay, Manchester Airports Group, GSK and RBS have contributed, while the Co-op says all profits from cut flower sales in the city centre will be donated.
Meanwhile, Tesco and Starbucks customers will be able to donate in-store.
The money raised by the appeal will be used to help people injured or bereaved in the attack, so that victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties in the wake of what happened.
The British Red Cross has urged anyone who wishes to contribute to the cause to ensure they give to a genuine charitable appeal.
- Anyone who wishes to donate can visit the Red Cross website or call 0300 456 4999.