Fundraising total for Manchester victims and families hits £5m

An incredible £5 million has been raised in support of the survivors and families of victims injured or killed in the Manchester bomb attack.

The Manchester Evening News, which raised around £1m with its own appeal, has now joined forces with the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund run by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council - bumping the total to more than £5m.

And the sum is set to rocket further in the coming days as a series of fundraising events are held.

More than 100 volunteers will be stationed around the city on Saturday for a large-scale charity collection.

And a number of musicians and buisinesses have also pledged their support.

Manchester-born Liam Gallagher has announced his first-ever solo show in the city, with all proceeds going to the fund; while rapper Eminem has pledged support online and urged his fans to donate.

Morrisons, eBay, Manchester Airports Group, GSK and RBS have contributed, while the Co-op says all profits from cut flower sales in the city centre will be donated.

Meanwhile, Tesco and Starbucks customers will be able to donate in-store.

The money raised by the appeal will be used to help people injured or bereaved in the attack, so that victims and their families do not face short-term financial difficulties in the wake of what happened.

The British Red Cross has urged anyone who wishes to contribute to the cause to ensure they give to a genuine charitable appeal.