- ITV Report
-
Jared Kushner 'under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe'
President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior White House advisor, is under scrutiny by the FBI as part of their Russia probe, according to US reports.
Investigators believe Mr Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials told NBC News.
However unlike former aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn - who are formally considered subjects of the FBI investigation - they say Mr Kushner is in a different category.
It is not known whether Mr Kushner has received any requests from the FBI for records.
Jamie Gorelick, Mr Kushner's lawyer, told NBC News: "Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings.
"He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."
The FBI is currently investigating any links between President Trump's team and Russian authorities in the run up to the 2016 election.
President Trump has denied any collusion.