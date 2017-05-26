Katie Hopkins to leave job at LBC after call for 'final solution'

Controversial broadcaster Katie Hopkins and LBC "have agreed" that she will leave the radio station "immediately", the radio station said.

They parted company in the same week that she called for a "final solution" after the Manchester attack, which saw 22 people killed and 6 injured when a suicide bomber detonated a device as concert-goers left the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

Hopkins hosted a weekly show every Sunday on the station.

The former Apprentice contestant, who is now a columnist and broadcaster, caused outrage earlier this week with a tweet that appeared to reference the term used by the Nazis for the Holocaust.

The now-deleted tweet, made in the hours after the explosion, read: "22 dead - number rising. Schofield. Don't you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Machester (sic)."

Complaints were made to the Metropolitan Police about Hopkins' tweet.

A spokesman for the Met said on Tuesday: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received by the Metropolitan Police Service on Tuesday, 23 May in relation to a tweet published on the same day.

"As is routine, the allegation will be reviewed and assessed by specialist officers."