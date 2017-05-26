Katy Perry breaks down in tears as she pays tribute to Manchester Arena victims

Katy Perry paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack Credit: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment

Katy Perry struggled to hide her emotions as she broke down in tears while paying a touching tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack during an intimate gig in London. Pausing midway through her performance at the Water Rats pub the 32-year-old singer said she wanted to dedicate a song to those who had been affected by the "awful" attack on Monday's Ariana Grande gig. She also urged the crowd to do "whatever you can do to help". The star's touching tribute was shared on social media by YouTube user DanDanMusicManUK who videoed the scenes as a hushed crowd listened to Perry.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Clearly shaken by the tragedy she said: "It was hard for you guys. It was hard for me because we all love music. We're all listening to the same music. "And you think about it and you think that's my friend, that's my sister, that's my brother, that's my cousin, that's the person that loves music." Breaking down in tears, Perry added: "It's awful, it's awful, it's awful. "And whatever you can do to help, you should. And if you can't do anything, that's fine. "But what you should do is not let them win....They can never take that part away from us, ever."

Katy Perry urged fans 'whatever you can do to help, you should' Credit: Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment