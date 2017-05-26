- ITV Report
Man whose dogs died in hot car appears in tearful RSPCA campaign
A man convicted of leaving his dogs to die in a hot car has appeared in a tearful video as part of an RSPCA campaign to prevent similar deaths.
Jonathan Theobald, 66, said he "misjudged the weather badly" when he left three Staffordshire Bull Terrier crosses in his car for almost five hours while he went to a gym in Peterborough on August 16 last year.
The weather was warm, overcast but not particularly hot, the RSPCA said.
However when he returned to his Volkswagen estate, the dogs - Rascal, Mitch and Daisy - had died.
He said: "When I opened the back it was obvious that two dogs were dead and the one dog was floppy and loose.
"That was Daisy. I got all three dogs out of the car and spent, I don't know, I wasn't watching the clock, but probably at least 30 minutes trying to do CPR on Daisy."
With his voice breaking, he added: "She'd have been the last to die and the one to suffer most, and that's painful to think about.
"The weather can change quickly and a car can become lethal, I've discovered that the hard way. If in doubt, leave your dogs at home."
Mr Theobald admitted causing unnecessary suffering to all three of his pets and was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years.
He was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years and ordered to pay £1,900 in fines and costs at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates' Court last year.
