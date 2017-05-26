Man whose dogs died in hot car appears in tearful RSPCA campaign

A man convicted of leaving his dogs to die in a hot car has appeared in a tearful video as part of an RSPCA campaign to prevent similar deaths.

Jonathan Theobald, 66, said he "misjudged the weather badly" when he left three Staffordshire Bull Terrier crosses in his car for almost five hours while he went to a gym in Peterborough on August 16 last year.

The weather was warm, overcast but not particularly hot, the RSPCA said.

However when he returned to his Volkswagen estate, the dogs - Rascal, Mitch and Daisy - had died.