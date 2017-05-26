Manchester victims Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron mourned at emotional service

Manchester attack victims Courtney Boyle, 19, and stepfather Philip Tron, have been remembered with a service at the Angel of the North.

Mourners released balloons in their memory at the emotional service in their home town of Gateshead.

A tribute from Courtney's mother Deborah said they had "brought so much happiness" into her life.

"They both loved life and are now our angels flying high together into the sky," she added in a tribute read out on her behalf.