Manchester victims Courtney Boyle and Philip Tron mourned at emotional service

Balloons were released in tribute at the emotional service. Credit: PA

Manchester attack victims Courtney Boyle, 19, and stepfather Philip Tron, have been remembered with a service at the Angel of the North.

Mourners released balloons in their memory at the emotional service in their home town of Gateshead.

A tribute from Courtney's mother Deborah said they had "brought so much happiness" into her life.

"They both loved life and are now our angels flying high together into the sky," she added in a tribute read out on her behalf.

Friends remember 'perfect student' Courtney and her stepfather. Credit: PA

Miss Boyle, a student at Leeds Beckett University, and Mr Tron, 32, were picking up her sister from the concert when they were killed.

Families with toddlers, teenagers and older grieving friends of the victims were at the statue for the service, which included prayers and the songs Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis and Bed Of Roses by Bon Jovi.

Courtney Boyle, 19, and her stepfather Philip Tron.

Courtney was remembered as a "prefect student" by the principal of her school.

Her mother said the pair were "laughing and both were so happy" in the moments before the attack.

Courtney's mother said both had been a "rock" of support and had "infectious" smiles. Credit: PA
