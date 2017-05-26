Mancunians resolve to carry on as normal after attack

Mancunians have turned to their rich history of music and art as the city collectively resolves not to let the horrendous suicide attack in the city terrorise them.

From pop-up concerts to street art, there were crowds in the streets in a collective show of defiance and pride.

Students queued up to have the city's logo tattooed on their arms as a reminder and a tribute to the 22 dead.

"It just felt like a good way of remembering the victim for as long as I live, said student Danielle Kosky.