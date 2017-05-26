Martyn Hett's mother pays tribute to 'smiling' and 'fun' son after Manchester bombing

The mother of social media star Martyn Hett has paid tribute to her "smiling" and "fun" son who "made such an impact". Speaking publicly for the first time since her son was killed in the Manchester terror attack, Figen Murray told how he had "touched so many lives". Sitting alongside her husband in their garden, she said: "When I think of Martyn, all I can think of is smiling. "Because I have just so many fond and really funny memories, comical memories, him taking the mickey out of me - all that is in my head."

Martyn speaking on Good Morning Britain about Dierdre Barlow Credit: ITV/GMB

She recalled one of her fondest memories - when her homemade craft fair items failed to sell her son Martyn shared a tweet about it saying his heart was "breaking". The post went global and Mrs Murray ended up selling all of her items to people as far as the US on the internet.

She went on to tell how "in his 29 years, made such an impact". PR manager Martyn became well known on social media for his wit and obsession with Coronation Street's strong female characters. On his website, he describes how he likes to make "silly videos with low production values" - with his Audrey Roberts Noise video pinned to the top of his Twitter feed.

