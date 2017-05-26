May calls for action over online extremism

Speaking just days after the Manchester bomb attack, Mrs May will argue that the threat from extremism is "evolving rather than disappearing" as she acknowledges the tech industry has been taking action to remove extremist content but questions whether it has gone far enough.

The PM, who is due to chair a session on counter-terrorism when G7 leaders later today, is expected to say that the fight against so-called Islamic State is shifting from the “battlefield to the internet” as she urges nations to ensure that harmful content is identified and appropriate action taken.

Theresa May is set to call for world leaders to come together and put pressure on tech companies to actively remove "harmful" extremist online content in the wake of repeated global terror threats.

Mrs May is expected to say: "This sort of material being on the internet is obviously harmful. It has in the past been linked to acts of violence and the less of this material that is on the internet, that is clearly for the better."

A senior Government official has also said that Mrs May will also come forward with a series of proposals for members during her speech in Sicily this afternoon as she suggests adopting a common approach to dealing with the industry.

Among the specific proposals Mrs May is thought to announce there will be a call for the creation of an "international industry-led forum" to work through issues of online extremism with the PM suggesting companies should be encouraged to develop tools which automatically identify and remove harmful material based on what it contains and who posted it.

Mrs May will also say companies need to block users who post extremist content - guidelines for which will be revised - and inform relevant authorities when harmful content is identified so appropriate action can be taken.