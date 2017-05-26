Milkybar recipe changing to make them even milkier

Milkybars are set to become even milkier - as makers Nestle try to cut down on sugar.

Newly designed packs, with the line "Milk is now our No 1 ingredient", will appear across the full Milkybar range of bars, blocks, buttons and sharing bags.

Nestle said the reformulation would remove almost 350 tonnes of sugar and 130 million calories from UK public consumption, part of its pledge to remove 10% of sugar from across its total confectionery portfolio by next year.

It follows the recent launch of Nestle's reformulated KitKat "Extra Milk and Cocoa", which increased the percentage of milk by 20% and cocoa by 13% in the recipe.

The percentage of milk in the new recipe has increased from 26% to 37.5%, which allowed for the removal of sugar, the chocolate makers said.

The new products will remain free from artificial flavours, colours, preservatives and sweeteners.

Fiona Kendrick, chairwoman and chief executive of Nestle UK and Ireland, said: "We'll take every opportunity to innovate and reformulate to improve our products but this can never be to the detriment of taste.

"We have used our strength in research and innovation to develop a great recipe that replaces some sugar with more of the existing, natural ingredient that people know and love.

"We have added more milk to the recipe, which has been at the heart of Milkybar ever since it was launched in 1936."