'Miracle' baby survived despite not breathing for 22 minutes after birth

The parents of a girl dubbed "miracle Matilda" after she survived despite not breathing for 22 minutes after birth have thanked medical staff for refusing to give up on her.

Rachel Norey, 34, and her husband Dan were told to prepare for the worst after the difficult birth.

But their daughter Matilda fought back to make an incredible recovery and has now passed her six month health checks with flying colours.

Mrs Norey, of Harlow, Essex, had been rushed into intensive care and lost six litres of blood after she started bleeding heavily due to a placental abruption - when the placenta starts to come away from the inside of the womb wall.

Baby Matilda's life hung in the balance, but doctors managed to resuscitate her. At just five hours old the infant was transferred to the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge for specialist care.