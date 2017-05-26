- ITV Report
'Miracle' baby survived despite not breathing for 22 minutes after birth
The parents of a girl dubbed "miracle Matilda" after she survived despite not breathing for 22 minutes after birth have thanked medical staff for refusing to give up on her.
Rachel Norey, 34, and her husband Dan were told to prepare for the worst after the difficult birth.
But their daughter Matilda fought back to make an incredible recovery and has now passed her six month health checks with flying colours.
Mrs Norey, of Harlow, Essex, had been rushed into intensive care and lost six litres of blood after she started bleeding heavily due to a placental abruption - when the placenta starts to come away from the inside of the womb wall.
Baby Matilda's life hung in the balance, but doctors managed to resuscitate her. At just five hours old the infant was transferred to the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge for specialist care.
Mrs Norey and her husband were told to prepare to say goodbye and held an emergency christening at Matilda's bedside when she was just three days old.
But they saw the first hint that their daughter might recover when she suddenly moved her hand.
Matilda spent a month at the Rosie Hospital, a further week at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow and was then discharged home.
Mrs Norey, a hospital administrator, said they believe their daughter survived thanks to the care and dedication of the medical team at the birth.
"They were desperate to save Matilda," she said. "She was full-term, completely healthy, they all felt they had to keep going and they kept going, thank goodness.
"It was down to their determination."
Matilda still has MRI scans and will have check-ups until she is 18 years old.
"Whenever get too ahead of ourselves, we know she's not out the woods yet and there may be health problems which emerge later," said Mrs Norey.
"But at the end of the day, Matilda shouldn't even be alive.
"She defied the odds and proved everyone wrong.
"She is here with us, and we could never be more thankful for that.