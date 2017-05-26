Mystery SOS sign sparks missing person fears in remote Australia

A mystery SOS sign has sparked a police hunt as fears mount over the possibility of a missing person.

The distress signal was spotted by a pilot flying over the remote Kimberly region in Australia, known for its large swaths of wilderness.

Police conducted a ground search of the area but found no indication of recent human activity.

Western Australia Police said in an appeal on Facebook: "Kalumburu Police wish to speak to anyone who may have been in the Swift Bay (Kimberley) area over the past few months who can assist them with locating the person(s) who made an SOS sign.

"Police are trying to establish if there are any missing persons in the area who require assistance."

Senior Sgt Peter Reeves told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that the message may have been there for years.

He added: "There are indications that there may have been someone camped there at one point in time, but it is just not clear how long ago that was."

Two sailors were rescued from an uninhabited island after writing SOS in the sand in 2016.