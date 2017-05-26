NHS told to prepare for possible Bank Holiday terror attack

Hospitals have been told to prepare for a possible Bank Holiday terror attack this weekend.

It comes after security was stepped up around the country following the Manchester Arena atrocity which killed 22 people including an eight-year-old girl.

Staff in 27 cities were urged to be ready to deal with an incident in a letter obtained by the Health Service Journal.

They were also asked to ensure they knew what to do if their hospital went into "lock down".

The letter from national clinical director for trauma Chris Moran read: "You will be aware that we have a bank holiday weekend approaching.

"There are a number of things that all trauma units and major trauma centres can do to prepare for a further incident and I should be grateful if you could disseminate these within your network so that front line clinicians are aware."