Obama wows crowd as he tees off Scotland visit with game of golf
Barack Obama has delighted the crowds at St Andrew's golf course as he teed off his visit to Scotland with a game of golf.
The former US President is visiting the country to give a speech at a charity dinner for The Hunter Foundation where he will address business leaders in Edinburgh later today.
Security is expected to be tight in the capital ahead of his speech as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.
Before his formal appearance tonight Mr Obama took the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather and indulge in a round of golf with Philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter.
As he focused on his shot the former world leader's caddy reassured him there was "no pressure, sir" as he teed off on the third hole.
Mr Obama, responded by saying: "Well, going by those shots I shouldn't feel any pressure."
Asked later what he thought of the Old Course he said it was "beautiful".
Despite heavy security, Mr Obama even took the time midway through his game, to wander over to the crowds who had been following him on the course and shook hands with spectators before returning to the course.
He also visited a snack van and bought a drink before having his photograph with the vendor.