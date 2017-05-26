Obama wows crowd as he tees off Scotland visit with game of golf

The former president was pictured waving to the crowds Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Barack Obama has delighted the crowds at St Andrew's golf course as he teed off his visit to Scotland with a game of golf. The former US President is visiting the country to give a speech at a charity dinner for The Hunter Foundation where he will address business leaders in Edinburgh later today. Security is expected to be tight in the capital ahead of his speech as police step up resources around major events in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

He even went and chatted to spectators Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Before his formal appearance tonight Mr Obama took the opportunity to enjoy the warm weather and indulge in a round of golf with Philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter. As he focused on his shot the former world leader's caddy reassured him there was "no pressure, sir" as he teed off on the third hole. Mr Obama, responded by saying: "Well, going by those shots I shouldn't feel any pressure." Asked later what he thought of the Old Course he said it was "beautiful".

