Pictured: Final victim of the Manchester bomb attack

Fifteen-year-old Megan Hurley is the final victim to be pictured after Monday night's atrocity.

It is understood that she had been at the concert with her brother Bradley, who remains in hospital after being "seriously hurt" in the explosion.

The siblings' parents, who are reportedly keeping a vigil at Bradley's bedside, are "destroyed beyond words", a relative said.

Writing on Facebook, the relative added: "It doesn't seem fair for two kids to go to a concert and only one returns how in God's name could this happen to such a lovely family...heartbroken."

Megan's death was confirmed online by her aunt Maxine Benson, who wrote: "My poor sister and Mike are destroyed beyond words... it doesn't seem fair for two kids to go to a concert and only one returns how in God's name could this happen to such a lovely family... heartbroken xx."

A fundraising page for her family, from Halewood in Merseyside, set up online had raised more than £8,000 as on Friday morning.