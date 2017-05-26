- ITV Report
-
Politicians 'united in defence of democracy' as campaigning resumes
Nicola Sturgeon has said General Election campaigners will be "united in defence of our democracy" as campaigning formally resumes.
Political parties across the country suspended campaigns following the Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday.
However leaders from several of Scotland's main parties said the atrocity will remain in their minds as they return to the campaign trail.
SNP leader Ms Sturgeon said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in Manchester and all those who were caught up in this despicable attack.
"In the face of unbearable tragedy, the last few days have also shown us examples of exceptional courage and selflessness - and there is a clear determination from people across the UK and beyond that we will stand defiant in the face of such cowardice."
Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "The dreadful events in Manchester will continue to be at the forefront of all our minds today but it is vital that the democratic process continues as we prepare for the June 8 election."
Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale believes it is the "right time" to restart the campaign.
She added: "In the coming weeks we'll see endless photo opportunities, fiery clashes in TV debates, and passionate town hall hustings.
"It's one way we can all show those who bring terror to our country that they will never win."
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie will use a visit to a Glasgow pharmacy to highlight the contribution of NHS workers.