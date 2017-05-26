Politicians 'united in defence of democracy' as campaigning resumes

Nicola Sturgeon has said General Election campaigners will be "united in defence of our democracy" as campaigning formally resumes.

Political parties across the country suspended campaigns following the Manchester Arena terror attack on Monday.

However leaders from several of Scotland's main parties said the atrocity will remain in their minds as they return to the campaign trail.

SNP leader Ms Sturgeon said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives in Manchester and all those who were caught up in this despicable attack.