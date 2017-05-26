Rowley: 'We've got hold of a large part of network behind Manchester bombing'

Police have "got hold of a large part" of the terror network behind the Manchester bombing, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer has said.

Mark Rowley said detectives had made "immense" progress in the investigation, though warned there were still "important" lines of inquiry to pursue, with further arrests likely.

Eight men are currently in custody, all aged between 18 and 38 and all arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences. A 16-year-old boy was released without charge.

Mr Rowley also urged people not to change their plans in the wake of the attack.

Police have reviewed security at more than 1,300 events across the country, he said, encouraging members of the public to "go out as you planned and enjoy yourselves".