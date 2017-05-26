School choir's stunning tribute to Manchester victims

School choir members who witnessed the horror of the Manchester bomb attack have paid a special tribute to the victims, recording a moving cover of Ariana Grande's My Everything. Twenty-two people, including children and teenagers, were killed in the blast at an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena on Tuesday, while many more were injured. Among those at the show were pupils of Parrs Wood High School - and to honour those hurt and killed, the school's harmony group said they wanted to pay their respects through music.

The Parrs Wood High School harmony choir perform Ariana Grande's My Everything Credit: ITV News

The powerful cover, posted to YouTube via an account called Sing for Manchester, features the choir of girls and boys providing backing vocals to 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth. It is also linked to a JustGiving page designed to raise funds for the families of those affected.

It is meant as a message of hope, reminding everyone how powerful music can be in bringing communities together in times of need. The aim is to contribute to the money raised for the families of the victims and support with financial costs. Music brought people together at the concert... and we hope this is a fitting tribute to all the victims, their friends and families, the people of Manchester and the British spirit which will never be broken. – Parrs Wood High School harmony choir, via JustGiving

12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth Credit: ITV News