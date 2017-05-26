- ITV Report
School choir's stunning tribute to Manchester victims
School choir members who witnessed the horror of the Manchester bomb attack have paid a special tribute to the victims, recording a moving cover of Ariana Grande's My Everything.
Twenty-two people, including children and teenagers, were killed in the blast at an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena on Tuesday, while many more were injured.
Among those at the show were pupils of Parrs Wood High School - and to honour those hurt and killed, the school's harmony group said they wanted to pay their respects through music.
The powerful cover, posted to YouTube via an account called Sing for Manchester, features the choir of girls and boys providing backing vocals to 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth.
It is also linked to a JustGiving page designed to raise funds for the families of those affected.
The JustGiving page was set up with the aim of raising £2,000 for the families of the bombing victims, but by Friday - just two days after launching - it had already surpassed that sum.
Some people have donated £10, others up to £50; and many also left messages of support.
One giver, who signed the page M Gilbertson, wrote: "Heartfelt sympathy to the families, friends and those who know the people who have lost their lives. To the people who are injured and their lives will never be the same: Have hope. Praying for you."
Susain Deal said: "No words can express how I feel, my heart goes out to all of those innocent men women and young children. For the survivors their journey has just begun, may you have the love and support always."
Kim Connor added: "Wonderful idea. Best of luck with the fundraising."