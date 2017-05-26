Scouts and Premier League 'should be promoted in Libya'

The Scout Association, the Eurovision Song Contest and the English Premier League should be promoted in Libya to help fight terrorism, a UK government report leaked to ITV News concluded.

The study was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 2013 - before the rise of Isis - to try to find ways to confront instability in Libya. Its findings were circulated around Whitehall. It concluded that the country’s proximity to Europe and porous borders might present a risk to Britain’s national security.

Although researchers found that “the UK is liked by young Libyans”, it warned that British officials should tread carefully when writing new policy due to local suspicions about western interventions in the country.

It said that Britain “cannot be seen to lead a programme”, but should use “soft power” by promoting well-respected British organisations.