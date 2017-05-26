Sir Cliff Richard settles legal fight with police over live raid on his house

Sir Cliff Richard has reached a settlement with police following a legal fight that started in the wake of their investigation into sex assault allegations made against him.

The singer had been suing the force and the BBC over the coverage of a raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 during the investigation.

Sir Cliff said the filming of officers searching his apartment - which led to him being publicly named as the subject of the long-running probe - infringed his right to respect for a private life.

A High Court judge was told on Friday that Sir Cliff and South Yorkshire Police had come to terms and reached a settlement regarding the issue.