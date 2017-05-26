- ITV Report
Sir Cliff Richard settles legal fight with police over live raid on his house
Sir Cliff Richard has reached a settlement with police following a legal fight that started in the wake of their investigation into sex assault allegations made against him.
The singer had been suing the force and the BBC over the coverage of a raid at his apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 during the investigation.
Sir Cliff said the filming of officers searching his apartment - which led to him being publicly named as the subject of the long-running probe - infringed his right to respect for a private life.
A High Court judge was told on Friday that Sir Cliff and South Yorkshire Police had come to terms and reached a settlement regarding the issue.
The investigation into Sir Cliff centred on accusations dating between 1958 and 1983 made by four men.
He was never arrested or charges and his case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service, on grounds of insufficient evidence, in June last year.
Sir Cliff and the BBC remain in dispute over the filming of the raid on his house and the airing of the footage.
BBC editors have said they will "defend ourselves vigorously".
A spokeswoman said the BBC had reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".