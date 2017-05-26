Staying warm and muggy

A warm, muggy night. Temperatures not sliding far - around 20C at midnight in places, so another restless nights sleep as it stays uncomfortable and stuffy.

Downpours and rumbles of thunder could well wake some of us before dawn across the south and west. These downpours will travel from south to north through tomorrow.

Where it's rainy and cloudy, feeling warm and humid. Elsewhere, hotting up again with strong sunshine once more - but not feeling quite as muggy. Highs of 28-29C again - way above average for the time of year.