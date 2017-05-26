- ITV Report
Manchester's music and sport scene pull together to support terror victims' families
Manchester musicians Liam Gallagher, The Charlatans and Dave Haslam have pledged their support to the families of victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Liam Gallagher announced on Friday that he will donate profits from an upcoming Manchester gig to the official Just Giving fundraising page set up by the MEN.
“I just knew I had to," he told the MEN. "I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can.
"I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”
Former Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam has organised a fundraising gig to take place on June 4 at the city's Deaf Insitute.
And The Charlatans are going ahead with their long-awaited musical takeover of Manchester's Oldham Street on Friday, just a few roads away from where the attack happened.
Meanwhile, rugby league's Salford Red Devils are offering fans free entry to their game at AJ Bell Stadium on Friday in return for a donation to the fund.
On Thursday, Manchester City and Manchester United jointly pledged £1 million to the victims' families.
City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "We have been humbled by the strength and solidarity shown by Manchester.
"The hope of both our clubs is that our donation will go some small way to alleviate the daunting challenges faced by those directly affected and that our acting together will serve as a symbol to the world of the unbreakable strength of the spirit of Manchester."