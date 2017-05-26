Manchester's music and sport scene pull together to support terror victims' families

Manchester musicians Liam Gallagher, The Charlatans and Dave Haslam have pledged their support to the families of victims of the Manchester terror attack.

Liam Gallagher announced on Friday that he will donate profits from an upcoming Manchester gig to the official Just Giving fundraising page set up by the MEN.

“I just knew I had to," he told the MEN. "I’m not in it for the money. The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can.

"I want to try and help pick people up. People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”