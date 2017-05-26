Woman clings on to windshield wipers to stop carjacking

A woman has stopped a thief from stealing her SUV by jumping on its bonnet and clinging to the windshield wipers.

Melissa Smith had parked her car in a petrol station in Milwaukee, US, when a passenger of another vehicle broke into her car and attempted to drive away on Tuesday afternoon.

Security cameras at the petrol station recorded the moment the would-be thief braked sharply in an attempt to throw Smith off the bonnet.

However the suspect gave up and jumped into another vehicle waiting nearby.

Smith then chased after her SUV as it rolled driverless into a busy street before she managed to stop the vehicle.

She said: "I don't think it's fully sunk in how really bad that could have been, I know it's not the right decision."