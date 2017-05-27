Armed police protect bank holiday events as further arrests made in Manchester attack probe

Police have made two further arrests in the investigation into the Manchester bombing, raiding an address in the Cheetham Hill area of the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said they arrested two men aged 20 and 22 on suspicion of terror offences, bringing the total number of people arrested in the ongoing investigation up to 13 - of which 11 remain in custody.

Greater Manchester Police said they carried out a controlled explosion to gain entry to the house in Cheetham Hill, north of the city centre.

It followed searches at a separate property in Cheetham Hill and another address in the Longsight area, in south Manchester.

The development comes as a vast security operation gets under way and armed police move to protect events over the Bank Holiday weekend, including the FA Cup Final at Wembley and the Premiership Rugby Final at Twickenham, both of which will attract tens of thousands of people.

But despite the heightened security fears, the public has been urged to carry on.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told the public: "Enjoy yourselves and be reassured by the greater policing presence you will see.

"We can't let the terrorists win by dissuading us from going about our normal business."