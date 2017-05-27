BA apologise for passenger delays caused by 'IT outage'

British Airways have apologised as holidaymakers face disruption due to a system problem on Saturday morning.

It comes as many Britons head overseas for the Bank Holiday weekend and half-term school break.

A spokeswoman for the airline said: "We apologise to customers who are facing some delays following an IT outage this morning.

"We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

Replying to one traveller on Twitter, the airline also admitted it was a "global" issue.

BA's website is currently unavailable and some travellers have said they were unable to check in on the airline's mobile app.