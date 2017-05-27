Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor split after 17 years of marriage

Ben Stiller and his actress wife Christine Taylor have announced they are to separate after 17 years of marriage.

The Hollywood couple, who have shared the big screen throughout their marriage, announced the split on Friday.

In a joint statement to US show Entertainment Tonight, they said: "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate.

"Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends."

"We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time," the statement added.

Stiller, 51, and Taylor, 45, married in Hawaii in 2000 and have two children.

They appeared together in the two Zoolander films and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.