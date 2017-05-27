Britain's 'most expensive' seaside town named

Britain's priciest seaside town is Sandbanks in Dorset, according to a new study.

It is the second consecutive year the celebrity-friendly location, with an average house price of £664,051, has topped the annual Halifax survey.

Salcombe in Devon, the priciest seaside town in 2015, came in second on the list this year, with an average home there valued at £617,743.

During the last 10 years, the average house price in Britain's seaside towns has increased by 25 percent, from £181,060 in 2007 to £226,916 in 2017.

That equates to an average increase of £382 per month.

So what are the most expensive seaside towns? (With average house price in brackets)