- ITV Report
-
Britain's 'most expensive' seaside town named
Britain's priciest seaside town is Sandbanks in Dorset, according to a new study.
It is the second consecutive year the celebrity-friendly location, with an average house price of £664,051, has topped the annual Halifax survey.
Salcombe in Devon, the priciest seaside town in 2015, came in second on the list this year, with an average home there valued at £617,743.
During the last 10 years, the average house price in Britain's seaside towns has increased by 25 percent, from £181,060 in 2007 to £226,916 in 2017.
That equates to an average increase of £382 per month.
So what are the most expensive seaside towns? (With average house price in brackets)
Sandbanks, South West (£664,051)
Salcombe, South West (£617,743)
Aldeburgh, East Anglia (£526,689)
Lymington, South East (£441,357)
Padstow, South West (£422,916)
Dartmouth, South West (£391,775)
East Wittering, South East (£384,434)
Brighton, South East (£374,622)
Shoreham by Sea, South East (£373,056)
Bigbury on Sea, South West (£372,105)
There is a marked north-south divide in property values in seaside towns, with southern England dominating the list of the most expensive seaside towns, according to Halifax.
Outside southern England, the most expensive seaside areas are the Scottish locations of North Berwick, where a typical home is worth £314,435 and St Andrews, where a property is valued at around £300,319.
Mumbles in South Wales is also among the most expensive seaside towns outside southern England, with an average house price of £284,804.
The least expensive seaside town was Port Bannatyne in Scotland, where the average house price is £71,550.