British Airways: Advice for passengers caught up by IT fault disruption

Passengers have been told not to travel to Heathrow and Gatwick. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

British Airways has said a "power supply issue" was probably behind a global IT failure that has grounded scores of flights. Passengers have been told not to travel to Heathrow and Gatwick because of "extreme congestion" after all BA flights from them were cancelled. Delays could continue into Sunday, but most long-haul flights should be able to land as normal in London.

A BA spokeswoman said: "We are working hard to get our customers who were due to fly today on to the next available flights over the course of the rest of the weekend. Those unable to fly will be offered a full refund." The system outage has affected the company's call centres and its website. It said it would update customers as soon as possible. BA said it would continue to provide information on ba.com, Twitter and through "airport communication channels"

Passengers wait at Heathrow Airport. Credit: @theboyg/PA

Can I claim compensation?

Delayed travellers are able to claim compensation under EU law, unless the disruption has been caused by factors outside the airline's control. Air travel experts say BA is likely to face a massive cost in lost revenue and payouts to customers whose flights were cancelled. Malcolm Ginsberg, editor in chief at Business Travel News, said: "There is no question - the EU denied-boarding regulations will have to apply. "They have broken all the rules and they will have to deal with it - it's going to be a very expensive situation for BA." Civil Aviation Authority guidance states that anyone who is more than three hours delayed arriving at their destination could be entitled to compensation. "We would try to ensure BA are looking after their customers and advising them of their rights," a spokesman said. A spokesman for consumer rights company Which? said: "If you're unlucky enough to experience a severe delay or cancellation, compensation is available and people should claim what they're rightly entitled to."

A copy of a letter handed out to passengers. Credit: Helen William/PA

British Airways has said it would be "happy to consider reimbursing reasonable expenses" to customers caught up in mass delays caused by a global IT crash. In a letter to customers at Gatwick Airport, the airline said: "As part of our care obligations to our customers under EC Regulation 261/2004, we will be happy to consider reimbursing reasonable expenses for meals/refreshments and the provision of hotels, and transport to/from the hotel or other accommodation if an overnight stay is necessary based on the following guidelines: