Coronation Street to air six times a week from the autumn

Coronation Street will air in fans' homes six times a week from the autumn.

The ITV soap currently runs five episodes a week across three days - two on Mondays and Fridays, and one on Wednesdays - but will gain an extra instalment later in the year, series producer Kate Oates has said.

She told The Sun: "There has to be loads of story going on as we go to six episodes in the autumn - there will be lots of different character groups and tones of stories.

"The idea is that by the time we come to the six episodes, we will have loads going on and lots for the audience to talk about - the whole fabric will be very rich.

"We have a start date in the ether but it's not completely confirmed yet."

Oates took over as the soap's boss in 2016, joining from ITV's Emmerdale to replace Stuart Blackburn in the top job on the cobbles.