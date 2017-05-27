EE and Vodafone voted worst mobile providers in customer experience poll

Despite widespread coverage and fast download speeds, mobile companies EE and Vodafone have been voted the two worst providers in an annual customer satisfaction survey.

According to the poll carried out by consumer group Which?, only one in five EE customers would definitely recommend the company, while just a quarter would recommend Vodafone.

The two achieved a score of 50% in the poll based on more than 4,000 customers' experiences.

Smaller providers Giffgaff and Utility Warehouse topped the survey table with scores of 81% and 76% respectively.

Alex Neill of Which? said: "Year after year we see the smaller providers giving great service and some of the biggest providers struggling to meet their customers' expectations.

"Those who are fed up of receiving a poor service from their provider should look to switch."

Mobile providers as ranked according to the Which? customer survey are: