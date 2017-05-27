FA Cup final match holds minute's silence for Manchester bomb victims

The Duke laid a wreath Credit: PA

The terraces at Wembley fell silent for one minute in remembrance of the Manchester terror attack victims. The Duke of Cambridge also laid a wreath to honour the victims before kick-off. Tens of thousands of supporters descended on the venue to watch Saturday's match between Arsenal and Chelsea, in the first major city event since the terror attack on Manchester arena which left 22 dead and injured dozens more on Monday. The match was guarded by armed police despite the country's threat level being reduced.

The terraces fell silent to honour the victims Credit: PA

The Duke of Cambridge will be among the 90,000 spectators. On the ground, officers were seen patrolling the entrance on horseback, amid chanting and a sea of blue and red shirts. A beefed-up security operation saw a police helicopter circling the skies above the grounds in the hours leading up to kick-off. Chelsea fan Gerry Morrissey, who travelled from Dublin for the occasion, said he felt "secure". The 64-year-old said: "I'm delighted to be here. It's nice to see the police around here, but I'm not too worried.

Arsenal players line up for a minutes silence in tribute to the victims Credit: PA

"There's a nice (police) presence here, not overpowering. It feels secure. They're used to big crowds here at Wembley so I feel very confident." Spectator Mike Purtill, 51, said: "I do feel safe. I don't think you can allow something like that to stop you going on with your day to day. The Arsenal fan, from London, said he was more concerned about the "Chelsea forward line" than something happening to him. He said: "I've lived in London long enough to be around in the 1980s and 1990s when there were other bombs going off.

There was a heavy police presence at the game Credit: ITN