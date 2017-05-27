Advertisement

Family of Manchester blast victim Eilidh MacLeod 'praying injured friend makes full recovery'

Eilidh (left) and Laura travelled together to the Ariana Grande concert Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The family of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod have said they are praying that her friend, who travelled with her to the concert and was injured in the blast, makes a full recovery.

Fourteen-year-old Eilidh and friend Laura MacIntyre from the island of Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, travelled to Manchester to see Ariana Grande perform and were caught up in the terror attack that left 22 people dead.

In the aftermath of the incident, when the girls failed to get in touch, their families made desperate appeals.

Laura, 15, was found in hospital with serious injuries while it was confirmed on Thursday that Eilidh was among the dead.

The pair were pupils at Castlebay Community School, where their head teacher said the incident had left everyone in shock.

In a statement, Roddy and Marion MacLeod said:

Eilidh and Laura were so excited about going to the concert together but what should have been the perfect ending to a fantastic trip ended so tragically.

We continue to have Laura and her family in our thoughts and pray that she makes a full recovery.

As a family, we would also like to offer our support and condolences to all the other innocent victims who have been needlessly killed in this attack; and to the survivors in hospitals around Manchester.

– Roddy and Marion MacLeod

In a police statement on Thursday, the MacIntyre family said: "Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh's family since we heard their news."

In a tribute to Eilidh, pictures of her as a toddler and posing with a bagpiping award have been released.

Eilidh MacLeod displays her bagpiping award Credit: Family Handout/PA

Eilidh's parents said: "Eilidh MacLeod was our beautiful, intelligent, popular and talented daughter as well as a loving sister and we are at a loss without her.

"Eilidh loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved, both family and friends alike. She loved socialising whether through social media or spending time with them down on the beaches of both Barra and Vatersay.

"Her love of music was unsurpassed and she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the Pipe Bands immensely.

"We would like to thank the emergency services who did everything in their power to help following the explosion. Sincere thanks also go to all who have supported us through this terrible time including the people of Manchester, Scotland and well-wishers worldwide."

Eilidh MacLeod as a much younger child Credit: Family Handout/PA

The family paid a special thanks to people in their Western Isles community who have rallied round to help.

"Messages and tributes to our Eilidh by her friends have given us great comfort and we wish to thank you all," they said.

"The offers of help and support have been truly overwhelming and greatly appreciated."
