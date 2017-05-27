Family of Manchester blast victim Eilidh MacLeod 'praying injured friend makes full recovery'

The family of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod have said they are praying that her friend, who travelled with her to the concert and was injured in the blast, makes a full recovery.

Fourteen-year-old Eilidh and friend Laura MacIntyre from the island of Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, travelled to Manchester to see Ariana Grande perform and were caught up in the terror attack that left 22 people dead.

In the aftermath of the incident, when the girls failed to get in touch, their families made desperate appeals.

Laura, 15, was found in hospital with serious injuries while it was confirmed on Thursday that Eilidh was among the dead.

The pair were pupils at Castlebay Community School, where their head teacher said the incident had left everyone in shock.

In a statement, Roddy and Marion MacLeod said: