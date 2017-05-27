- ITV Report
-
Family of Manchester blast victim Eilidh MacLeod 'praying injured friend makes full recovery'
The family of Manchester bomb victim Eilidh MacLeod have said they are praying that her friend, who travelled with her to the concert and was injured in the blast, makes a full recovery.
Fourteen-year-old Eilidh and friend Laura MacIntyre from the island of Barra, in the Outer Hebrides, travelled to Manchester to see Ariana Grande perform and were caught up in the terror attack that left 22 people dead.
In the aftermath of the incident, when the girls failed to get in touch, their families made desperate appeals.
Laura, 15, was found in hospital with serious injuries while it was confirmed on Thursday that Eilidh was among the dead.
The pair were pupils at Castlebay Community School, where their head teacher said the incident had left everyone in shock.
In a statement, Roddy and Marion MacLeod said:
In a police statement on Thursday, the MacIntyre family said: "Our hearts and minds have been with Eilidh's family since we heard their news."
In a tribute to Eilidh, pictures of her as a toddler and posing with a bagpiping award have been released.
Eilidh's parents said: "Eilidh MacLeod was our beautiful, intelligent, popular and talented daughter as well as a loving sister and we are at a loss without her.
"Eilidh loved nothing more than spending time with those she loved, both family and friends alike. She loved socialising whether through social media or spending time with them down on the beaches of both Barra and Vatersay.
"Her love of music was unsurpassed and she enjoyed her time playing, travelling and competing in the Pipe Bands immensely.
"We would like to thank the emergency services who did everything in their power to help following the explosion. Sincere thanks also go to all who have supported us through this terrible time including the people of Manchester, Scotland and well-wishers worldwide."
The family paid a special thanks to people in their Western Isles community who have rallied round to help.
"Messages and tributes to our Eilidh by her friends have given us great comfort and we wish to thank you all," they said.
"The offers of help and support have been truly overwhelming and greatly appreciated."