Heavy showers across the north this evening

An active frontal system moving northwards will continue to give very heavy, thundery showers across the northern half of the UK through this evening and at first tonight. Elsewhere it's a largely dry night and not quite as warm as recently.

That system will give rain at first to northern and western Scotland tomorrow morning, before clearing off the scene. For the rest of the UK it's a dry start with good sunny breaks for many. Throughout the second half of the day, cloud will thicken across the south ahead of another active frontal system bringing heavy, thundery downpours at times throughout the afternoon. These could impact on planned Bank Holiday Events. Another warm day, but not quite a warm as Friday or Saturday.