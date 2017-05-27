'I was just screaming': Mother of Manchester victim describes finding daughter after attack

The mother of one of the teenage victims of the Manchester suicide bombing has described the distressing moment she found her daughter being treated by paramedics after the attack.

Georgina Callander, 18, was one of 22 people killed in Monday's bombing at the Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

Her mother Lesley told how she tried to comfort her after finding her lying on a stretcher.

"They were working, doing resuscitation and getting her down the stairs," she said.

"I was just screaming and shouting at her. I was rubbing her hands, I was rubbing her tummy, I was rubbing her face.

She added: "It was just a flicker of hope that she’d move her hand or move her leg or try and open her eyes a little, just to acknowledge that I was there, just to let me know that she was very, very poorly but she knew that I was there."