- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn vows to tackle Premier League promising football for the many not the few
Jeremy Corbyn will use "the greatest day of the football season" - FA Cup final day - to commit to establishing a "flexible football ticket" and reiterate a pledge to push the Premier League to pay more attention to the grassroots game.
The flexible ticket is aimed at helping fans travel to matches which are moved for television coverage with minimum disruption.
A Labour government will work with train operators, broadcasters and football clubs to stop fans being left with worthless train tickets and having to buy new ones when games are re-arranged at short notice, Mr Corbyn, a well-known Arsenal fan, will say.
He will also use FA Cup final day to reiterate an election pledge to ensure five percent of the Premier League's television rights income goes to nurturing youth football talent, a commitment included in Labour's manifesto.
A Labour government will ensure that five percent of the money from the Premier League's domestic and international television rights is diverted to those grassroots, Mr Corbyn will say.
That proposal does not sit entirely comfortably with the Premier League.
A Premier League spokesman said the scale of its investment in community and school football was already "unprecedented in professional sport".
"The League and its clubs fund community facilities across England and Wales, operate national and local sports participation projects, and have recently launched Premier League Primary Stars - a programme that will see the League support 10,000 primary schools across the country by 2019," he said.
Mr Corbyn's comments will be echoed by shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan, who will say: "As broadcast revenues and the popularity of our leagues increase, so should the support that goes back into the grassroots game.
"We have to make sure we can develop future British playing and coaching talent, in order to make sure our leagues stay competitive for years to come."