Jeremy Corbyn vows to tackle Premier League promising football for the many not the few

Jeremy Corbyn will use "the greatest day of the football season" - FA Cup final day - to commit to establishing a "flexible football ticket" and reiterate a pledge to push the Premier League to pay more attention to the grassroots game.

The flexible ticket is aimed at helping fans travel to matches which are moved for television coverage with minimum disruption.

A Labour government will work with train operators, broadcasters and football clubs to stop fans being left with worthless train tickets and having to buy new ones when games are re-arranged at short notice, Mr Corbyn, a well-known Arsenal fan, will say.

He will also use FA Cup final day to reiterate an election pledge to ensure five percent of the Premier League's television rights income goes to nurturing youth football talent, a commitment included in Labour's manifesto.