Music and film stars pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral

Stars of music and film, including Brad Pitt, Pharrell and Christian Bale, have paid their respects to Chris Cornell at the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's funeral.

A small group of fans were allowed to watch the proceedings from a distance alongside the media.

The ashes of the 52-year-old grunge star were interred in the "Garden of Legends" alongside Johnny Ramone at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA.

Eulogies on Friday came from actor Josh Brolin and Cornell's former bandmates Kim Thayil, Tom Morello and Matt Cameron.

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Brad Delson performed Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on an acoustic guitar.