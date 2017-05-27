- ITV Report
Music and film stars pay respects at Chris Cornell's funeral
Stars of music and film, including Brad Pitt, Pharrell and Christian Bale, have paid their respects to Chris Cornell at the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's funeral.
A small group of fans were allowed to watch the proceedings from a distance alongside the media.
The ashes of the 52-year-old grunge star were interred in the "Garden of Legends" alongside Johnny Ramone at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in LA.
Eulogies on Friday came from actor Josh Brolin and Cornell's former bandmates Kim Thayil, Tom Morello and Matt Cameron.
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Brad Delson performed Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah on an acoustic guitar.
Speakers expressed their love for the pioneering musician and celebrated his music's influence as fans from across the globe watched from afar.
His widow Vicky and his children were among the hundreds at the open-air ceremony.
Former Nirvana musician Dave Grohl attended along with former bandmate Krist Novoselic and the late Kurt Cobain's widow Courtney Love.
James Franco, Nile Rodgers and Jimmy Page were also among invitees.
After the ceremony closed, mourners visited the grave as Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun played.
Cornell was cremated on Tuesday in a private ceremony which was reportedly attended by just four people including his widow.