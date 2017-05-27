- ITV Report
Trump's son-in-law 'discussed setting up secret line with Moscow'
Donald Trump's son-in-law discussed the possibility of setting up a secret line of communication with Russia, according to US media reports.
Jared Kushner is reported to have made the proposal during a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Washington in December, according to the Washington Post.
Ambassador Sergei Kisylak is said to have told his superiors in Moscow about the conversation which allegedly took place at Trump Tower.
Mr Kushner is willing to talk to federal investigators as well as Congress about his contacts and role in Mr Trump's presidential campaign, his lawyer said.
On Friday, it emerged Mr Kushner is under scrutiny by the FBI as part of its investigation into claims Russia may have intervened in the presidential election.
Investigators believe Mr Kushner has significant information relevant to their inquiry, officials told NBC News.
However unlike President Trump's former aides Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn - who are formally considered subjects of the FBI probe - they said Mr Kushner might not be suspected of any crime.
The FBI and the oversight committee - as well as several other congressional panels - are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election as well as possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.