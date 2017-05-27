Trump's son-in-law 'discussed setting up secret line with Moscow'

Donald Trump's son-in-law discussed the possibility of setting up a secret line of communication with Russia, according to US media reports.

Jared Kushner is reported to have made the proposal during a meeting with Russia’s ambassador to Washington in December, according to the Washington Post.

Ambassador Sergei Kisylak is said to have told his superiors in Moscow about the conversation which allegedly took place at Trump Tower.

Mr Kushner is willing to talk to federal investigators as well as Congress about his contacts and role in Mr Trump's presidential campaign, his lawyer said.