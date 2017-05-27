- ITV Report
Woman, 20, gunned down in street by attackers on bikes
A 20-year-old woman is dead after being gunned down in the street by attackers on bikes.
Police have launched a murder investigation following the shooting in Malvern Road, Brent, north west London on Friday night.
It is believed she was standing with a group of other people when they were "approached by a number of suspects possibly on pedal cycles", the Metropolitan Police said.
"A firearm was discharged towards the group and the victim was shot," a spokesman said.
"The suspects made off from the scene."
The victim's family have been notified and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday, police said.
- Anyone with information can call the police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111