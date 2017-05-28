- ITV Report
British Airways 'aiming to resume' most UK flights
British Airways has said it plans to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday, following a global IT meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded.
The airline apologised for the "huge disruption" and said its engineers were attempting to restore its services.
The IT crash caused chaotic scenes in Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday, with passengers complaining they had been left in the dark by the airline.
One stranded passenger, Eddy Leviten, who spoke to ITV News via the internet, said: "There was nobody in Terminal Three to give you any information at all. There were no announcements on the tannoy.
"I found out everything via Twitter - it's a catastrophic failure of systems."
Many stranded passengers bedded down in the airport overnight as they waited to go away on holiday.
The IT crash meant that all of BA's check-in and operational systems were affected by the issue, including the airline's customer service phone lines and rebooking function.
The incident had a knock-on effect on BA's operations around the world.
A BA spokesman said the company was "extremely sorry for the huge disruption caused".
Customers who saw their flights cancelled are being refunded or rebooked onto new services "as quickly as possible", the airline said.
More flexible booking policies are also being put in place for those who no longer want to fly to or from the airports on Sunday and Monday.
Earlier, the airline said most long-haul flights due to land in London on Sunday were expected to arrive as normal.
BA advised passengers travelling across the Bank Holiday weekend to continue checking the status of their flights on the BA website.