British Airways 'aiming to resume' most UK flights

British Airways has said it plans to operate a "near normal schedule" at Gatwick and the "majority of services" from Heathrow on Sunday, following a global IT meltdown that left thousands of passengers stranded.

The airline apologised for the "huge disruption" and said its engineers were attempting to restore its services.

The IT crash caused chaotic scenes in Heathrow and Gatwick on Saturday, with passengers complaining they had been left in the dark by the airline.

One stranded passenger, Eddy Leviten, who spoke to ITV News via the internet, said: "There was nobody in Terminal Three to give you any information at all. There were no announcements on the tannoy.

"I found out everything via Twitter - it's a catastrophic failure of systems."