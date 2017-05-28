- ITV Report
Cannes 2017: Ruben Östlund's The Square wins the Palme d'Or
The Square has won the top prize of Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ruben Östlund, the Swedish filmmaker behind the drama, previously also won the Jury Prize in the 2014 festival's Un Certain Regard section for "Force Majeure."
Dominic West, Elisabeth Moss and Claes Bang star in "The Square."
Bang plays the curator of an art museum, who sets up "The Square," an installation inviting passers-by to altruism.
But after he reacts foolishly to the theft of his phone, the respected father of two finds himself dragged into shameful situations.