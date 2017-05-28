Diane Abbott: Working as trainee in Home Office has prepared me to be home secretary

Diane Abbott has insisted her time working as a trainee in the Home Office has prepared her for potentially becoming home secretary one day.

If Ms Abbott was given the job if Labour won the General Election she would be the first black person to hold one of the most senior ministerial positions.

The Shadow home secretary, 63, told The Andrew Marr Show: "I think there's something to be said for a home secretary who's actually worked in the Home Office.

"I worked in the Home Office for nearly three years as a graduate trainee and I know how it works from the inside."

In a wide-ranging interview, Ms Abbott said she no longer opposed the security services as Labour pledged to recruit 1,000 more staff at M15, MI6 and GCHQ to step up efforts to prevent terrorism.

She also tried to distance herself from claims she supported the IRA in the 1980s.

Asked about comments she made back then, she said: "It was 34 years ago, I had a rather splendid Afro at the time.

"I don't have the same hairstyle, I don't have the same views."